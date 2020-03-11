19:15
Bishkek mosques disinfected amid coronavirus threat

Mosques in the capital of Kyrgyzstan are disinfected to prevent coronavirus. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, employees of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance conducted disinfection in the central mosque of Bishkek today.

«They will disinfect all 68 mosques of the capital twice,» the muftiyat notes.

Earlier, the muftiyat said it could not forbid believers to gather for Friday prayers, despite the request of the Ministry of Health to limit the number of people in mosques and the government’s decision to cancel mass events. Instead, the imams were instructed to conduct conversations on the prevention of coronavirus during Friday prayers and to carry out disinfection.
