Muftiyat pays stipends to imams and adds mosques to online database

Since the appointment of Abdulaziz kary Zakirov as mufti, important changes have taken place in the work of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK). He spoke about this in an interview with Erkin-Too newspaper.

According to him, a five-year strategic plan has been developed and approved, on the basis of which reforms have begun. A call center has been launched to promptly receive requests, an online database of religious sites with personal data of imams has been created, and the Infodocs electronic document management system has been introduced. The muftiyat has also begun producing its own media content.

Courses on the Maturidi doctrine have been launched to improve the qualifications of the clergy. An Institute of Islamic Studies has been established. With the support of the president, 40 chief imams have received official cars, and since April, responsible imams have been paid a stipend of 8,000 soms.

Also, for the first time, a religious education program has been organized in seven regions and two large cities. The construction of the regional qaziyat in Issyk-Kul region has been completed.

Speaking about the recent detention of the qazy of Osh, Abdulaziz kary Zakirov noted that work in the religious sphere requires impeccable honesty and compliance with all norms — both Sharia and the state. The muftiyat, according to him, is focused on legality and transparency.

Separately, he emphasized that the hajj in 2025 was held without complaints, at a high level. Registration in electronic format, selection of leaders through a competition, training and medical examination were provided for 6,000 pilgrims.
