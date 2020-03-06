16:00
SDMK decides to tell about coronavirus during Friday prayers

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan instructed the imams to conduct conversations for prevention of coronavirus during Friday prayers. The muftiyat informed 24.kg news agency.

«The imams will provide information about the coronavirus and what measures should be taken not to get infected,» the SDMK said.

Earlier, the muftiyat said it could not forbid believers to gather for Friday prayers, despite the request of the Ministry of Health to limit the number of people in the mosques and the government’s decision to cancel mass public events.
link: https://24.kg/english/145744/
views: 25
