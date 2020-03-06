14:28
Muftiyat cannot forbid people to gather for Friday prayer

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan cannot prohibit or even recommend believers not to come to the mosque for Friday prayers. Spokesman for the muftiyat Maksat Atabaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, they received a letter from the Ministry of Health with a request to limit the number of participants of Friday prayers.

«Zhuma namaz cannot be prohibited. Friday is the most anticipated day for the Muslims. We cannot tell them not to mark this day and not come to the mosque. This is contrary to Sharia. Friday prayers are not read at home, but in mosques with the community,» the SDMK said.

The muftiyat noted that Islam does not oppose work on prevention of diseases, including the coronavirus.

«We must ask God for protection, and each person must take care of himself. But it is wrong to forbid the Friday prayer because of possibility to get infected,» the muftiyat believes.

Recall, the Government has banned holding of cultural events in the country.

About 50 or more people gather at each mosque in the republic for Friday prayer.
