1,500 Taliban prisoners released in Afghanistan

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani has signed a decree on release of 1,500 Taliban prisoners. Regnum media outlet reported with reference to Al Jazeera.

This step will become a prologue to direct contacts between militants and the government, who have been fighting with each other over the past 18 years.

The Taliban members released by decision of Ashraf Ghani must give a written commitment not to engage in hostilities against the government.

On February 29, 2020, U.S. authorities and Taliban militants signed a peace agreement, under which the U.S. withdraws its troops from the country.