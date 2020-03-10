15:52
Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Batken region of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov left for Batken region of the country with a two-day working trip. Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The head of state will get acquainted with implementation of projects on provision of the population with clean water, expansion of irrigation networks, as well as implementation of infrastructure and agricultural projects.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov will check the status of educational, social and cultural facilities of Batken region.

The President will also meet with residents of Leilek district.
