Bishkek Internal Affairs Department not rule out provocations at rally

The Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek does not rule out provocations during a peaceful rally near the monument to Urkuya Salieva. Press service of the department reported.

«As an analysis shows, social media are full of aggressive calls against organizers of the rally,» the police department said.

The city police urge citizens not to succumb to possible provocations, and organizers of the rally — to strictly abide by the regulatory legal acts and laws of the Kyrgyz Republic, do not disturb the public life of citizens and guests of the capital.

«The police will serve according to functional duties and ensure the safety of citizens,» the police department said.

A rally with the hashtag #netnasiliyu will take place today near the monument to Urkuya Salieva in Bishkek. According to its initiators, one cannot respect the rights of some citizens of the country and violate the rights of the other. Many were outraged by the impunity of unknown men, who attacked the march participants.

Bishkek Feminist Initiatives organization planned to hold a march of solidarity on March 8. Activists began to gather on Victory Square. But the rally was disrupted by provocations. Police officers arrived at the scene and detained participants of the peaceful rally. About 50 people were taken to the police department. Participants received bruises and other injuries.
