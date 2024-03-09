17:21
USD 89.43
EUR 97.46
RUB 0.99
English

March for women's rights held in Bishkek on March 8

A march for women’s rights was held in Bishkek on March 8.

Its participants gathered on the square to the fighters of revolution at the monument to Urkuya Salieva. They marched along Frunze Street to Maxim Gorky park. This route was chosen due to the ban imposed in March 2022 on holding rallies and protests in the center of the capital.

Asel Nogoibaeva, who suffered from torture by her ex-husband, addressed the audience. She called on the police not to remain indifferent to domestic violence and to try to come to the rescue as soon as possible.

The march for women’s rights and against violence is held annually in Bishkek and other cities of Kyrgyzstan on March 8.
link: https://24.kg/english/288609/
views: 174
Print
Related
March for women's rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8
March of people with disabilities begins in Issyk-Kul region
Peaceful march for women's rights held in Bishkek on March 8
Labor Minister joins march of mother heroines for traditional values
March for increasing excise taxes on tobacco products held in Bishkek
Annual march for women's rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8
March for rule of law: Wife of ex-presidential envoy to Talas fined
All detained march participants released
Detained journalist Erkaiym Asankanova released
Journalist Erkaiym Asankanova detained during march in Bishkek
Popular
Ozon launches its own courier delivery in Kyrgyzstan Ozon launches its own courier delivery in Kyrgyzstan
Cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan import electricity - Taalaibek Ibraev Cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan import electricity - Taalaibek Ibraev
World Bank ready to allocate $500 million for construction of Kambar-Ata 1 World Bank ready to allocate $500 million for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
March for women's rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8 March for women's rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8
9 March, Saturday
16:41
Power outages suspended in Kyrgyzstan Power outages suspended in Kyrgyzstan
16:37
Japan to spend $3.5 million on assistance to low-income Kyrgyzstanis
15:35
Modern ballet troupe to be formed in National Philharmonic Society
15:30
Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold medal
15:26
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre Tournament