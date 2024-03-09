March for women's rights held in Bishkek on March 8

A march for women’s rights was held in Bishkek on March 8.

Its participants gathered on the square to the fighters of revolution at the monument to Urkuya Salieva. They marched along Frunze Street to Maxim Gorky park. This route was chosen due to the ban imposed in March 2022 on holding rallies and protests in the center of the capital.

Asel Nogoibaeva, who suffered from torture by her ex-husband, addressed the audience. She called on the police not to remain indifferent to domestic violence and to try to come to the rescue as soon as possible.

The march for women’s rights and against violence is held annually in Bishkek and other cities of Kyrgyzstan on March 8.