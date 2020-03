Bishkek Feminist Initiatives organization planned to hold a solidarity march in Bishkek on March 8. Activists began to gather on Victory Square.

Members of Kyrk Choro movement came to the campaign. They threw eggs, stones and sticks at the participants; began to disperse the people and tried to disrupt the march.

Employees of the Sverdlovsky District Police Department also came to Victory Square and detained active participants of the march. Members of Kyrk Choro were not detained.

In general, about 50 people, who were present on the square, were detained: activists, organizers, and some journalists.