March for women's rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8

A march for gender rights will be held in Bishkek on the International Women’s Day. The organizers announced on social media.

It is reported that the gathering place is the square of the fighters of revolution at the monument to Urkuya Salieva. From the monument, participants will march along Frunze Street to the Gorky monument in the park. This route was chosen due to the ban imposed in March 2022 on holding rallies and protests in the center of Bishkek.

The march for women’s rights and against violence is held annually in Bishkek and other cities on March 8.
