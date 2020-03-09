Unknown men disperse women's solidarity march in Bishkek

Bishkek Feminist Initiatives organization planned to hold a solidarity march in Bishkek on March 8. Activists began to gather on Victory Square. However, unknown men broke up the procession.

Young men in ak-kalpaks came to the square and in aggressive form began to disperse the participants of the march dedicated to International Women’s Day.

Police officers patrolling the area, for some reason, did not detain the aggressive men who were hindering the march of solidarity, but the women. They were placed in buses and taken, presumably, to a police station.

Recall, the march against violence against women and children was held last year. But then the campaign turned into a scandal due to the participation of representatives of the LGBT community. The Bishkek authorities were accused of «allowing a gay parade in the capital of Kyrgyzstan.»