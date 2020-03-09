10:58
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstanis who entered Kazakhstan with ID cards can safely return

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan who are in the territory of Kazakhstan can freely leave the republic with their ID cards. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

Related news
Kazakhstan restricts entry of Kyrgyzstanis with domestic passports
On March 5, 2020, information was received from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on the suspension from March 8, 2020 of crossing of the state border of the Republic of Kazakhstan by citizens with ID cards, a birth certificate for children under 16 years old, with a certificate-supplement (with photo) indicating citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic. The decision of the Kazakh side is temporary and will be in force until the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection in the world stabilizes.

Those who are already in Kazakhstan can safely leave the republic using ID cards, including after March 8, 2020.

«Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who transit through the territory of Kazakhstan from Russia and other countries to Kyrgyzstan will also be able to cross the border using domestic passports (ID card). We especially note that crossing of the border of Kazakhstan for entry and stay will be possible with international (foreign) passports. Therefore, we urge citizens to obtain them for trips,» the Government said.
link: https://24.kg/english/145850/
views: 72
Print
Related
Kazakhstan restricts entry of Kyrgyzstanis with domestic passports
Kazakhstan - leader in attraction of investments in CIS
About 90 criminal cases opened on riots in southern Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan replies to Kyrgyzstan’s complaint to WTO
Conflict in Masanchi: Over 21,000 citizens return from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan
Line of heavy trucks at border: Kyrgyzstan complains to WTO
Jeenbekov: Kazakhstan does not comply with EAEU agreement
Conflict in Kazakhstan: Affected refugees discharged from hospitals
Conflict in Masanchi: About 24,000 people from Kazakhstan enter Kyrgyzstan
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district
Popular
Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus
Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov
Theaters of Bishkek suspend performances due to coronavirus Theaters of Bishkek suspend performances due to coronavirus
9 March, Monday
10:55
Pentathletes from Kyrgyzstan win 5 medals in Kazakhstan Pentathletes from Kyrgyzstan win 5 medals in Kazakhstan
10:46
About 50 participants of women's march taken to police department
10:36
Unknown men disperse women's solidarity march in Bishkek
10:28
State Registration Service tells about rarest names in Kyrgyzstan
10:04
Kyrgyz women mostly live in rural areas and get married early
8 March, Sunday
13:00
Jennifer Tasker: Kurut is a good substitute for strong cheese