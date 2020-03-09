Kyrgyzstanis who entered Kazakhstan with ID cards can safely return

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan who are in the territory of Kazakhstan can freely leave the republic with their ID cards. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.
Those who are already in Kazakhstan can safely leave the republic using ID cards, including after March 8, 2020.
«Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who transit through the territory of Kazakhstan from Russia and other countries to Kyrgyzstan will also be able to cross the border using domestic passports (ID card). We especially note that crossing of the border of Kazakhstan for entry and stay will be possible with international (foreign) passports. Therefore, we urge citizens to obtain them for trips,» the Government said.