Kyrgyzstanis who entered Kazakhstan with ID cards can safely return

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan who are in the territory of Kazakhstan can freely leave the republic with their ID cards. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

Related news Kazakhstan restricts entry of Kyrgyzstanis with domestic passports

Those who are already in Kazakhstan can safely leave the republic using ID cards, including after March 8, 2020.

On March 5, 2020, information was received from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on the suspension from March 8, 2020 of crossing of the state border of the Republic of Kazakhstan by citizens with ID cards, a birth certificate for children under 16 years old, with a certificate-supplement (with photo) indicating citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic. The decision of the Kazakh side is temporary and will be in force until the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection in the world stabilizes.

«Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who transit through the territory of Kazakhstan from Russia and other countries to Kyrgyzstan will also be able to cross the border using domestic passports (ID card). We especially note that crossing of the border of Kazakhstan for entry and stay will be possible with international (foreign) passports. Therefore, we urge citizens to obtain them for trips,» the Government said.