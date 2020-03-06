Kazakhstan restricts entry of Kyrgyzstanis with domestic passports

Kazakhstan restricted entry of citizens of Kyrgyzstan with domestic passports. The Deputy Foreign Minister Nurlan Abdrakhmanov told at a press conference.

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic received an official note from the Kazakh side the night before.

«The Kazakh side decided to temporarily suspend passage of Kyrgyzstanis with ID cards and supplementary sheets to birth certificates through the state border from March 8,» Nurlan Abdrakhmanov said.

He added that the decision was made by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan until the stabilization of the situation with coronavirus in the world, it is temporary.

Recall, Kyrgyzstan has introduced a temporary ban on crossing the state border with an ID card on March 1, 2020.