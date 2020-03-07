President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov

On the eve of the International Women’s Day, the President visited the family of Chingiz Aitmatov. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated the writer’s wife, Maria Aitmatova, on the spring holiday. He wished her good health and well-being.

The head of state talked with Aitmatov’s relatives at home. The son of the writer Eldar Aitmatov told about plans for reconstruction of the house museum of Chingiz Aitmatov, as well as about the current activities and plans of Manas National Academy, the Vice President of which he is.