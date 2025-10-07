Anniversary events to be held for Chingiz Aitmatov's 100th birthday

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed a decree «On holding anniversary events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov’s birth.»

As the document explains, the decree was signed «for preserving and promoting the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of the Kyrgyz people, with the goal of properly celebrating the 100th anniversary of the great son of the Kyrgyz land, Chingiz Torekulovich Aitmatov, an outstanding writer, humanist, philosopher, diplomat, and statesman, Hero of the Kyrgyz Republic, and People’s Writer of the Kyrgyz Republic, taking into account his contribution to the development of world literature, strengthening intercultural dialogue, and promoting humanistic values, recognizing his unique role in shaping national identity, in connection with the approaching 100th anniversary of his birth in 2028.»

Sadyr Japarov has decreed to declare 2028 the Year of Chingiz Aitmatov.

The Cabinet of Ministers is required to:

Form by the end of this year an organizing committee to prepare and hold anniversary events with the participation of government agencies, the scientific community, creative unions, civil society, foreign figures, and international organizations;

Develop and approve an event plan dedicated to Chingiz Aitmatov’s 100th anniversary by the end of the first quarter of 2026;

When developing the event plan, provide for the renaming of Chyngyz-Ordo cultural and historical memorial museum complex, located in the village of Sheker, Aitmatov district, Talas region, to Aitmatov Universe (Aitmatov Aalamy) and the completion of construction work;

Bring the infrastructure of the center and the museum complex into line with international cultural tourism standards;

Intensify efforts to achieve international recognition of Chingiz Aitmatov’s legacy, including organizing exhibitions, conferences, and events abroad within the national budget allocated for the relevant year, as well as through other permitted sources of funding;

Initiate the celebration of Chingiz Aitmatov’s 100th anniversary within the framework of UNESCO and other international organizations;

Submit proposals to establish an International Chingiz Aitmatov Prize for outstanding achievements in literature, philosophy, diplomacy, and the promotion of humanistic values;

Conduct scientific and cultural events dedicated to the study and understanding of the writer’s legacy;

Prepare and publish an academic collection of Chingiz Aitmatov’s works in the state, official, and other languages;

Develop and implement a project to create feature films and documentaries dedicated to the life and work of Chingiz Aitmatov, involving domestic and international filmmakers;

Conduct large-scale cultural and educational events dedicated to the anniversary;

Name streets, schools, libraries, and other landmarks after Chingiz Aitmatov;

Issue a collectible gold coin, Chingiz Aitmatov’s 100th Anniversary, with a denomination of 100 soms, from the Historical Events series.

Funding for these activities will be provided from the republican budget, and efforts to attract extra-budgetary and international resources will also be intensified.

The decree comes into force on the day of its official publication.