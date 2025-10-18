18:18
Kyrgyzstan to produce its first feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov

Young Kyrgyz filmmaker and cinematographer Kanybek Kalmatov has officially announced the start of work on a feature-length biographical film titled Aitmatov, dedicated to the life and work of the great writer Chingiz Aitmatov. Kanybek Kalmatov told 24.kg news agency.

The director has obtained exclusive rights to adapt Aitmatov’s biography for the screen, having signed an official agreement with the writer’s son, Eldar Aitmatov.

The film will chronicle Aitmatov’s life, from his childhood to international recognition, and how his works became a cultural icon for Kyrgyzstan and left a deep mark on 20th-century literature. Based on real events, the film will be shot in the biopic genre.

The film’s premiere is scheduled for 2026.

Kanybek Kalmatov is a graduate of the VGIK Cinematography Department. He has worked on various film projects in different countries and is best known as the chief cinematographer of one of the highest-grossing films in the history of Kyrgyz cinema Paradise Under Mother’s Feet.
