Chingiz Aitmatov mural to appear on facade of Russian Drama Theatre

A mural depicting Kyrgyzstan’s renowned writer Chingiz Aitmatov is being created on the facade of the newly renovated National Russian Drama Theatre named after him. Eyewitnesses have already seen the artists at work, and the theatre administration has confirmed the information.

The creation of the mural is currently underway.

The artwork will be placed where a stained-glass panel once stood — a piece installed in 1974 near the theatre’s ticket office. It was created by Lidia Ilyina, a People’s Artist, and had long been considered an important part of the theatre’s interior. However, the theatre’s technical council decided to dismantle the panel.

The Chingiz Aitmatov Russian Drama Theatre, opened in the 1980s, is recognized as an architectural monument of national significance.