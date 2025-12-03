13:19
USD 87.45
EUR 101.54
RUB 1.13
English

Filming of feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov begins in Kyrgyzstan

Young Kyrgyz director and cinematographer Kanybek Kalmatov has announced the start of work on Kyrgyzstan’s first full-length feature film dedicated to the life and career of the great writer Chingiz Aitmatov. The project has already attracted the attention of the professional community as one of the most significant film initiatives in recent years.

The film’s special value is that Kanybek Kalmatov has officially secured exclusive rights to adapt Aitmatov’s biography. The corresponding agreement was signed with Eldar Aitmatov, the writer’s son, marking a crucial legal and moral milestone in the film’s development.

The film’s creators note that the first teaser trailer has already been filmed, and its premiere will mark the launch of a larger project. However, the main question, attracting the greatest attention from the public and the press, remains a mystery: who will play Chingiz Aitmatov is being kept under wraps. The filmmakers promise an unexpected and powerful solution, but are not yet revealing it.

The upcoming film is an emotionally rich biographical drama, covering key moments in Chingiz Aitmatov’s life: from childhood and personal trials to his rise to international fame. Based on real events, the film will be a visually expressive and profound biopic—an artistic exploration of the writer’s inner world.

The story centers on the writer’s struggle for a voice, his ideas, and the preservation of his national identity. The film aims not only to show the path of the great Kyrgyz thinker but also to serve as a source of inspiration for a new generation—those who dream, create, and believe in the power of art.

Kanybek Kalmatov is a graduate of the cinematography department at VGIK (Moscow). He is known as the director of photography for the film «Beyish Enenin Tamanynda,» the highest-grossing film in the history of Kyrgyz cinema. The director’s new project marks a step toward mainstream art—a film that, in his words, «must remain in the people’s memory.»

The film’s premiere is scheduled for 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/353259/
views: 30
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to declare 2028 the Year of Chingiz Aitmatov
Chingiz Aitmatov mural to appear on facade of Russian Drama Theatre
UFC Eurasia releases documentary “Kyrgyzstan — Homeland of Champions”
Kyrgyzstan to produce its first feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov
Anniversary events to be held for Chingiz Aitmatov's 100th birthday
Traces of Glacier: Animated film about snow leopard screened in Bishkek
Film by Nurzhamal Karamoldoeva selected for Chicago International Film Festival
Film “Kara Kyzyl Sary” to represent Kyrgyzstan at Academy Awards
Speaker of Parliament proposes naming street in Dushanbe after Chingiz Aitmatov
UNESCO to host first International Conference dedicated to Chingiz Aitmatov
Popular
Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures
Kyrgyzstan to use navigation seals for cargo transport starting December 1 Kyrgyzstan to use navigation seals for cargo transport starting December 1
Now is a favorable moment for strategic investment in Kyrgyzstan — Sabirov Now is a favorable moment for strategic investment in Kyrgyzstan — Sabirov
EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister
3 December, Wednesday
13:11
Filming of feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov begins in Kyrgyzstan Filming of feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov begins i...
12:13
Agriculture Ministry creates electronic registry of pesticides and agrochemicals
12:04
Colonel Eldar Zhakypbekov appointed head of Bishkek’s SCNS Department
11:50
Sadyr Japarov to pay state visit to Pakistan on December 3-4
11:36
Amankan Kenzhebaev appointed Presidential Envoy to Osh region