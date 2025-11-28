16:02
USD 87.45
EUR 101.38
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyzstan to declare 2028 the Year of Chingiz Aitmatov

State Secretary of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Imankulov attended the premiere of a musical based on Chingiz Aitmatov’s novel Jamila in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s State Counselor Erlan Tynymbayuly Karin, in his official address, noted that cultural cooperation between the two countries will continue to strengthen.

In turn, Marat Imankulov emphasized that Chingiz Aitmatov’s work plays a crucial role in strengthening the spiritual bond between the Kyrgyz and Kazakh peoples, and announced that 2028 will be declared the Year of Chingiz Aitmatov in Kyrgyzstan.

He also noted that the production of the musical Jamila in Almaty is another symbol of the cultural unity of the two fraternal peoples, and expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz creative team and the Kazakh organizers.

The musical was produced and presented to Kazakh audience by the creative team of the Toktogul Satylganov Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall.
link: https://24.kg/english/352667/
views: 101
Print
Related
Chingiz Aitmatov mural to appear on facade of Russian Drama Theatre
Kyrgyzstan to produce its first feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov
Anniversary events to be held for Chingiz Aitmatov's 100th birthday
Speaker of Parliament proposes naming street in Dushanbe after Chingiz Aitmatov
UNESCO to host first International Conference dedicated to Chingiz Aitmatov
Anniversary Issyk-Kul Forum, founded by Chingiz Aitmatov, to be held in KR
First feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov to be shot in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani stages play based on Chingiz Aitmatov's novel in Belgium
“Aitmatov - Future of the Turkic World" Forum opened in Bishkek
Speaker of Parliament meets with head of Chingiz Aitmatov Institute in Turkey
Popular
SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27 Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27
Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit
Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning
28 November, Friday
15:44
Rise in ARVI cases: About 10 kindergartens in Bishkek closed Rise in ARVI cases: About 10 kindergartens in Bishkek c...
15:34
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan deepen cooperation in social reforms
15:24
Large batch of expired "premium products" destroyed in Bishkek
15:19
Kyrgyzstan to declare 2028 the Year of Chingiz Aitmatov
14:50
Underground clinics and illegal medicines uncovered in Bishkek