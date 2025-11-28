Kyrgyzstan to declare 2028 the Year of Chingiz Aitmatov

State Secretary of the Kyrgyz Republic Marat Imankulov attended the premiere of a musical based on Chingiz Aitmatov’s novel Jamila in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s State Counselor Erlan Tynymbayuly Karin, in his official address, noted that cultural cooperation between the two countries will continue to strengthen.

In turn, Marat Imankulov emphasized that Chingiz Aitmatov’s work plays a crucial role in strengthening the spiritual bond between the Kyrgyz and Kazakh peoples, and announced that 2028 will be declared the Year of Chingiz Aitmatov in Kyrgyzstan.

He also noted that the production of the musical Jamila in Almaty is another symbol of the cultural unity of the two fraternal peoples, and expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz creative team and the Kazakh organizers.

The musical was produced and presented to Kazakh audience by the creative team of the Toktogul Satylganov Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall.