Cabinet approves organizing committee to prepare for Aitmatov's anniversary

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved the composition of the organizing committee responsible for preparing and holding events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Chingiz Aitmatov.

The document notes that the anniversary events will be held at the national level. The organizing committee is tasked with developing and approving, by March 31, 2026, a plan for the preparation and conduct of key events marking the 100th anniversary of the outstanding writer, humanist, philosopher, statesman, Hero of the Kyrgyz Republic, and People’s Writer Chingiz Aitmatov.

Organizational, methodological, and other support for the work of the organizing committee has been assigned to the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy.

The resolution enters into force on the date of its signing.
