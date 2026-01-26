Chingiz Aitmatov's sister asks not to celebrate his 100th birthday

Rosa Aitmatova, the sister of renowned writer Chingiz Aitmatov, has appealed to the government with a request not to hold events marking the 100th anniversary of the writer’s birth and instead to direct the funds allocated for the jubilee toward improving people’s living conditions. Her appeal was published by Kabar news agency.

According to Rosa Aitmatova, she anticipates in advance that public debate may arise over the appropriateness of budget spending on anniversary celebrations.

«I am sure people will say: ‘The funds allocated for Aitmatov’s 100th anniversary could have been spent on something else.’ That is why I am asking the government in advance to channel these funds toward improving the lives of ordinary people. That would be the true way to honor his memory,» the statement says.

She also emphasized that 17 years have passed since Chingiz Aitmatov’s death, yet his name continues to be the subject of debate and criticism in society. Rosa Aitmatova called for his memory not to be disturbed or his name tarnished.

«Chingiz does not need to be either praised or vilified — let him rest in peace,» she said.

Earlier, public controversy was sparked by an interview given by former head of the Financial Police, Symyk Zhapykeev, to journalist Ernis Kyiazov, in which he sharply criticized Chingiz Aitmatov’s work, calling his works «mediocre» and «worth next to nothing.» These statements sparked active discussion on social media and in the media.