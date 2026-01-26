15:37
USD 87.45
EUR 102.67
RUB 1.15
English

Chingiz Aitmatov's sister asks not to celebrate his 100th birthday

Photo Rosa Aitmatova

Rosa Aitmatova, the sister of renowned writer Chingiz Aitmatov, has appealed to the government with a request not to hold events marking the 100th anniversary of the writer’s birth and instead to direct the funds allocated for the jubilee toward improving people’s living conditions. Her appeal was published by Kabar news agency.

According to Rosa Aitmatova, she anticipates in advance that public debate may arise over the appropriateness of budget spending on anniversary celebrations.

«I am sure people will say: ‘The funds allocated for Aitmatov’s 100th anniversary could have been spent on something else.’ That is why I am asking the government in advance to channel these funds toward improving the lives of ordinary people. That would be the true way to honor his memory,» the statement says.

She also emphasized that 17 years have passed since Chingiz Aitmatov’s death, yet his name continues to be the subject of debate and criticism in society. Rosa Aitmatova called for his memory not to be disturbed or his name tarnished.

«Chingiz does not need to be either praised or vilified — let him rest in peace,» she said.

Earlier, public controversy was sparked by an interview given by former head of the Financial Police, Symyk Zhapykeev, to journalist Ernis Kyiazov, in which he sharply criticized Chingiz Aitmatov’s work, calling his works «mediocre» and «worth next to nothing.» These statements sparked active discussion on social media and in the media.
link: https://24.kg/english/359298/
views: 70
Print
Related
Cabinet approves organizing committee to prepare for Aitmatov's anniversary
Unique silver medal honoring Chingiz Aitmatov issued in Russia
Filming of feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov begins in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to declare 2028 the Year of Chingiz Aitmatov
Chingiz Aitmatov mural to appear on facade of Russian Drama Theatre
Kyrgyzstan to produce its first feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov
Anniversary events to be held for Chingiz Aitmatov's 100th birthday
Speaker of Parliament proposes naming street in Dushanbe after Chingiz Aitmatov
UNESCO to host first International Conference dedicated to Chingiz Aitmatov
Anniversary Issyk-Kul Forum, founded by Chingiz Aitmatov, to be held in KR
Popular
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan
Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh
26 January, Monday
15:19
Chingiz Aitmatov's sister asks not to celebrate his 100th birthday Chingiz Aitmatov's sister asks not to celebrate his 100...
15:13
Electronic student transfers between schools planned in Kyrgyzstan
15:02
Young woman dies from stab wound in Bishkek, suspect detained
14:50
Kyrgyz citizens’ trust in government hits record high
14:41
Truck burns down in Suusamyr, two people killed