Unique silver medal honoring Chingiz Aitmatov issued in Russia

A unique commemorative medal dedicated to the great Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov has been created in Russia, Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported.

The medal was produced at the Dubrovin Foundry on the initiative of its head, Ivan Dubrovin. It is made of pure 999-grade silver. The obverse features a profile of Chingiz Aitmatov and the title of his renowned novel The Day Lasts More Than a Hundred Years.

The first batch of 21 medals has already been presented to the Chingiz Aitmatov Foundation. These medals will be awarded to prominent figures in culture, the arts, and public life. To mark the 100th anniversary of the writer’s birth, an additional 100 medals are planned for outstanding representatives of Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

The first recipients included the Central Asian office of Rossiyskaya Gazeta, the head of the Russian House in Bishkek Albert Zulkharneev, and the rector of Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University Sergei Volkov.

In addition, a ceremonial opening of the Russian branch of the Chingiz Aitmatov Foundation took place in Moscow. During the event, silver medals were presented to directors Andrei Konchalovsky and Nikita Mikhalkov, film critic Andrei Zolotov, actress Natalia Arinbasarova, and to Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Russia Kubanychbek Bokontaev for the collection of the embassy’s museum.

According to the media outlet, the project has become not only a tribute to the literary legacy of Chingiz Aitmatov, but also a symbol of strengthening cultural ties between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.