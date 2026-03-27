Exhibition "My Aitmatov" opened in Omsk

The exhibition «My Aitmatov» has been opened in Omsk city. The exposition was created by Yuristanbek Shygaev, the founder of a private museum of contemporary art and renowned Kyrgyz artist.

He brought 40 of his works dedicated to the work of Chingiz Aitmatov, the People’s Writer of the Kyrgyz Republic.

At the exposition opening, the artist explained that he has been reading Aitmatov’s works since his young age and was fortunate to have personally interacted with the writer. He admires the writer’s work so much that he calls him «God.» Shygaev admits that each time he rereads the writer’s works, he discovers new concepts, which he then embodies in his paintings.

«I read and reread his works, and each time I discover a new concept. I reproduce the images not linearly, but through my own perception. We knew each other. His son became my student. He is now a sought-after artist (Eldar Aitmatov is the youngest son of Chingiz Torekulovich). Aitmatov himself once told French representatives from UNESCO that if he hadn’t become a writer, he would have been an artist. It’s all close,» the exhibition’s author said.

Yuristanbek Shygaev came to Omsk as part of a collaboration between Omsk State Pedagogical University and Ishenaly Arabaev Kyrgyz State University, which organized the «Academic Mobility» program for university students and faculty.