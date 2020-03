The man who killed his wife and injured his son previously worked in the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, A.M. was a judge. He committed the crime while being drunk.

«It is known that a quarrel broke out between the man and his 45-year-old wife, during which he stabbed his wife, and then his son,» the sources said.

The child is currently in intensive care unit in an extremely grave condition.