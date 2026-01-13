Resident of Suzak district confesses to killing his wife

The murder of a 28-year-old woman is being investigated in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region. Her 35-year-old husband is suspected of committing the crime.

According to the Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region, on January 3, 2026, at around 7:55 p.m., the man himself called the duty unit of the Internal Affairs Department of Suzak district via the emergency number 102 and confessed to what he had done.

Investigators report that the suspect had returned from Russia the day before. During a family dispute, he stabbed his wife several times with a kitchen knife. The woman died at the scene from her injuries.

The incident was registered under the article «Murder.» During an inspection of the scene, a kitchen knife was seized and a forensic medical examination was ordered.

On January 4, by decision of the Suzak District Court, the suspect was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.