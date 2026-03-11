Double murder solved in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan

Four suspects in the brutal murder of two men have been detained in Chui region. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to police, on March 7, 2026, at approximately 11:04 a.m., the duty station of the Department of Internal Affairs of Moskovsky district received a report of the bodies of two men discovered in a field near the village of Ak-Torpok.

An investigative team was sent to the scene. The bodies were found approximately 200 meters west of the Bishkek — Osh road, between the villages of Petrovka and Ak-Torpok, at the edge of a field. Signs of violent death were found on the bodies.

The identities of the deceased have been established. They are D.D., 27, and K.B., 23. It was also discovered that D.D. had been missing since March 1. A criminal case has been opened under Article 122 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (murder).

During the investigative operations, police identified the suspects:

K.O., 25;

S.B., 19;

M.B., 21;

S.U., 20.

Three suspects—S.B., M.B., and S.U.—were detained in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region and transported to Chui region. They were placed in a temporary detention facility, and the court ordered their pretrial detention for two months.

The main suspect, K.O., was initially placed on the wanted list. Later, on March 9, he was detained in Osh region.

During a search of the home of suspect M.B. in the village of Alga in Kadamdzhai district, police officers discovered a fake SCNS service ID card in the name of K.O., as well as a police lieutenant’s uniform with shoulder straps.

According to the investigation, on February 25, 2026, the suspects deceitfully brought the victims to a rented apartment in Bishkek. There, they beat the men, stole their money, and an iPhone 13 and an iPhone 15.

The suspects later sold the stolen phones in shopping centers.

The investigation established that the victims were kept in the apartment without food until February 26. Afterward, at around 00:30 a.m., their hands were bound, they were blindfolded, and taken in a Hyundai Sonata rented in the name of K.O. along Bishkek — Osh road.

The men were taken to a field between the villages of Petrovka and Ak-Torpok, where they were beaten and strangled.

After the murders, their bodies were left in the field, and the suspects fled the scene. Along the way, they threw away the T-shirts and shoes of the victims near the villages of Ak-Torpok and Bekitai.

Later, on February 28, the suspects fled to Kadamdzhai district of Batken region.

All four suspects have been detained, and the investigation is ongoing.