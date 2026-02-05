13:38
Body of young woman found near bypass road in Bishkek, suspect detained

On February 4 at 11:04 p.m., the 102 service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek received a report of a body discovered near the city’s bypass road, the press service of the city police reported.

The investigative team from the Pervomaisky District Department confirmed that the body of a young woman showing signs of violent death was found. A criminal case has been opened under Article 122 (Murder) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The victim has been identified as S.B., 20.

Police quickly identified a suspect, N.A., 22. When officers arrived at his place of residence, the man attempted to harm himself. Police provided first aid and called an ambulance.

The suspect is currently in a medical facility under police guard. All necessary examinations have been ordered, and the pre-trial investigation continues.
