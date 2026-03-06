14:15
Man reports his wife's murder and arrested for five days

A Kyrgyzstani was sentenced to five days in jail for making a false call and causing a disturbance. The regional police department’s press service reported.

According to the press service, the Issyk-Ata District Internal Affairs Department received a call. An unidentified man, intoxicated, told the duty officer that he had killed his wife. The caller was behaving erratically and speaking incoherently.

An investigative team was dispatched to dormitory No. 1 in Kant. The information about a serious crime was not confirmed at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the caller was a local resident, 38.

A report was filed against the detainee under Article 132 (Knowingly making a false call) of the Code of Offenses.

While being transported to the police station, the man insulted police officers, for which he was charged with a second offense under Article 126 (Petty hooliganism.)

The Issyk-Ata District Court reviewed the case and ordered the man to be placed under administrative arrest for five days.
