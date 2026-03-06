Man reports his wife's murder and arrested for five days

A Kyrgyzstani was sentenced to five days in jail for making a false call and causing a disturbance. The regional police department’s press service reported.
According to the press service, the Issyk-Ata District Internal Affairs Department received a call. An unidentified man, intoxicated, told the duty officer that he had killed his wife. The caller was behaving erratically and speaking incoherently.
An investigative team was dispatched to dormitory No.
An investigation revealed that the caller was a local resident, 38.
A report was filed against the detainee under Article 132 (Knowingly making a false call) of the Code of Offenses.
While being transported to the police station, the man insulted police officers, for which he was charged with a second offense under Article 126 (Petty hooliganism.)
The Issyk-Ata District Court reviewed the case and ordered the man to be placed under administrative arrest for five days.