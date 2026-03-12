Woman stabs her husband to death after quarrel in Kara-Balta

A woman suspected of murdering her husband has been detained in Chui region. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to police, on March 11, 2026, at approximately 12:20 p.m., a woman U.V. reported the murder of her husband, P.A., in a house on Kosmonavtov Street in Kara-Balta.

Preliminary investigation has established that on the night of March 11, around midnight, the couple were at home drinking alcohol. A quarrel broke out between them.

According to investigators, the man began insulting the woman and exerting psychological pressure on her. The suspect took a knife from the kitchen and fatally stabbed her husband in the throat while he was sitting on the sofa. She then dragged his body onto the rug. He died from injuries at the scene.

After the incident, the woman packed her things, preparing for a possible arrest, and went to bed. In the morning, she moved the body into the hallway and called 102 to report the murder.

A knife was seized from the scene, and the body was sent to the morgue. Forensic examinations have been ordered.

U.V., 58, was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing.