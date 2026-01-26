Young woman dies from stab wound in Bishkek, suspect detained

A young woman has died from a stab wound in Bishkek. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

According to the police, on January 26, 2026, at about 9:01 a.m., a call was received by the 102 service reporting that a man had stabbed a woman at one of the private hotels on Kuliev Street. The woman died at the scene.

An investigative task force from the district police department arrived at the scene. It was established that D.M. and R.E. had been in a romantic relationship for a long time. On January 26, after consuming alcohol, a dispute broke out between them. During the argument, R.E. stabbed the suspect in the arm, after which he stabbed the woman in the neck.

The Investigative Service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district opened a criminal case under Article 122 (Murder) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect, 24, has been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing, and all circumstances of the case are being established.