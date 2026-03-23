Murder suspect detained in Chui region

A man suspected of a brutal murder has been detained in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to police, on March 22, 2026, the Department of Internal Affairs of Zhaiyl district received a report of the discovery of a human body buried on the grounds of Yuzhnaya dacha plot in the city of Kara-Balta.

An investigative team was dispatched to the scene. During excavation, a man’s body was found at a depth of 15-20 centimeters. It was later determined that the deceased was B.N., 33.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 122 (murder) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the investigation, it was established that the suspect, D.R., 38, met three men on March 19. After using drugs together, they had an argument that escalated into a fight. According to investigators, the two participants fled, while D.R. restrained the victim, beat him, and took him by taxi to his dacha. There, he continued beating him, resulting in his death.

To conceal the crime, the suspect buried the body on the plot and scattered the deceased’s clothes and personal belongings in various places.

It was established that the suspect has been registered with a psychiatrist since 2014.

The man was arrested and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.