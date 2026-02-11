13:37
Two suspects in classmate murder detained in Chui region

Two men have been detained in Panfilovsky district of Chui region on suspicion of murdering a man, police reported.

According to the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the region, on February 8 at 3.56 a.m., a report was received from the district hospital that a man had been shot and died during a fight in the village of Panfilovka. An investigative team was immediately dispatched to the scene.

The body of O.Zh., 33, was found unresponsive in a KIA K5 car in the courtyard of a house. An examination revealed a gunshot wound to the abdomen and facial injuries.

In the hayloft of the house, investigators discovered a sawed-off smooth-bore IZH 16-gauge shotgun with a round in the chamber, as well as a spent cartridge of the same caliber.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 122 (Murder) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The investigation established that the victim, as well as citizens A.N. and O.A., were classmates. While drinking alcohol together, a conflict arose between O.Zh. and A.N., after which the latter fired a gun belonging to the homeowner, O.A., who died from his wound.

Suspects A.N., 33, and O.A., 35, were detained under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and placed in a temporary detention facility. The court ordered their pretrial detention for two months.

The investigation is ongoing.
