Pensioner brutally murdered in Kemin: Police detain two suspects

Suspects in the murder of a pensioner in Kemin have been detained. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to it, on January 11, at approximately 1:10 p.m., law enforcers received a report of the discovery of a man’s body in a house in Kemin. An investigative team arrived at the scene and determined that the deceased was 66-year-old A.A., 66. Multiple stab wounds were found on his body.

A preliminary investigation revealed that on the night of the crime, the victim was visiting friends, where they were drinking alcohol. A dispute broke out between the participants, which escalated into a fight and ended in murder. After the crime, one of the suspects fled.

During the investigation, police detained two suspects — B.T. and S.K. (66).

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Murder.» The investigation is ongoing.