Suspects in fatal beating of man detained in Chui region

Two men suspected of involvement in the death of a resident of Moskovsky district have been detained in Chui region. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to police, on January 20 at approximately 10 a.m., 36-year-old S. Ya. was brought to the General Medical Practice Center, but he died in the ambulance. An investigative team was called to the scene.

It was established that the previous evening, January 19, the man had met with acquaintances P. I. and M. M., with whom he had previously had a conflict. He returned home intoxicated and showing signs of beating. After S. Ya.’s condition worsened, an attempt was made to transport him to a medical facility.

A forensic examination revealed that his death was caused by severe head trauma. A criminal case has been opened under Article 122 (Murder) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Investigators have identified the suspects involved in the incident. P.I., 25, and M.M., 41, have been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing.