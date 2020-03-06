Man kills wife, stabs child with knife in Bishkek

A man attacked his wife and a child with a knife in Bishkek. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The woman is dead, the child in grave condition was hospitalized to the intensive care unit of the City Children’s Clinical Hospital. It is known that the nine-year-old boy was stabbed five times.

«According to some reports, the man hanged himself after the committed crime. His body was found in the bathroom,» the law enforcement agencies said.

The Oktyabrsky District Department of Internal Affairs confirmed the information about the injured child and body of the woman. According to the police, the head of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek, the Oktyabrsky District Prosecutor’s Office and the Bishkek’s prosecutor are at the scene.