Crossing of Kyrgyzstan’s border with ID cards temporarily limited

A temporary ban on crossing the state border of Kyrgyzstan with an ID card is imposed from March 1,2020. It was announced during the next meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center on prevention of penetration of coronavirus infection into the country and its further spread.

According to the press service of the Government, this measure is being introduced to ensure safety of citizens of the republic and to strengthen control over the current situation when citizens cross the borders.

Earlier, attempts of Kyrgyzstanis to cross the state border using an ID card, hiding the fact of their stay in countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation, have been detected. All of them were quarantined.

The Republican Emergency Response Center calls on the citizens of the country to show a high level of consciousness, civic responsibility, and not to take such actions that pose serious threats to the health, safety and well-being of citizens.

Recall, temporary restrictions on entry into the country of citizens of several countries amid the threat of the spread of coronavirus infection are introduced from March 1.