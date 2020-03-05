17:09
Teacher of Bishkek school diagnosed with active form of tuberculosis

Teacher of Bishkek school-gymnasium No. 38 was diagnosed with active form of tuberculosis. Students of the school were sent for medical examination. Reader informed 24.kg news agency.

Director of the school, Rosa Dzhumalieva, said that students undergo a routine physical examination in a polyclinic. This is not due to the illness of the teacher.

«The young specialist came to school after graduation at the beginning of the 2019-2020 academic year. She submitted her health permit. According to the document, she was healthy, had not cough. She taught history in two grades. At the end of September, the teacher fell ill and quit the job. Only then we found out that she was in the hospital. All our children and teachers are healthy,» Rosa Dzhumalieva said.
