Up to 200 people die from tuberculosis in Kyrgyzstan annually

The epidemiological situation regarding tuberculosis in Kyrgyzstan is stable, with a downward trend, but cases are still being reported. Deputy Minister of Health Gulbara Ishenapysova announced at a press conference.

According to her, more than 3,800 new cases are registered in the republic annually, with up to 200 deaths.

«In other words, we can speak of a public health crisis regarding this disease. We must work towards eliminating it. However, early detection remains a challenge, as do patient interruptions in treatment for various reasons. There are also drug-resistant forms of the disease. Migration, poverty, and other social factors play a significant role,» Gulbara Ishenapysova said.

She added that the Ministry of Health has approved an action plan for TB month’s campaign. In addition to healthcare workers, students, young people, public organizations, educational institutions, and partners are involved.

It was previously reported that, according to preliminary data for 2025, the incidence rate is 52.1 cases of tuberculosis per 100,000 people, with a mortality rate of 2.1 cases per 100,000.

The highest incidence and mortality rates in Kyrgyzstan were recorded in 2001. At that time, the incidence rate was 168 cases per 100,000 people, and the mortality rate was 27 cases per 100,000.

However, compared to 2001, the incidence rate has decreased almost threefold. Since 1996, five anti-tuberculosis programs have been implemented in the country.

World Tuberculosis Day is marked annually on March 24.