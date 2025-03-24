Tuberculosis incidence and mortality rates in Kyrgyzstan continue to decline

Over the past 15-20 years, there has been a steady decrease in tuberculosis incidence and mortality in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the National Phthisiology Center Abdullaat Kadyrov announced at a press conference.

According to Kadyrov, the peak was recorded in 2001, with 168 cases per 100,000 people and a mortality rate of 27 per 100,000.

«Thanks to anti-tuberculosis measures, we have achieved significant reductions. Preliminary data for 2024 indicate an incidence rate of 56.3 cases per 100,000 and a mortality rate of 2.6 per 100,000. However, the situation in Kyrgyzstan remains somewhat challenging,» Abdullaat Kadyrov noted.

He emphasized that all TB patients in the country have access to medications and laboratory diagnostics.

WHO Country Office Head in Kyrgyzstan, Liviu Vedrasco, added that tuberculosis affects over 10 million people worldwide each year and claims more than 1 million lives. «Without investments in prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and innovation, defeating the disease is impossible,» he stressed.

Earlier reports indicated that nearly one-third of the global population carries the tuberculosis bacterium, but in most cases, the immune system prevents it from spreading. Only 5-10 percent of infected individuals may develop active tuberculosis during their lifetime.