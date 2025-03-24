15:17
USD 85.91
EUR 93.34
RUB 1.03
English

Kyrgyzstan needs donor help to fight tuberculosis

Director of the National Phthisiology Center Abdullaat Kadyrov told at a press conference who finances anti-tuberculosis activities in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers’ Program Tuberculosis-VI for 2023-2026, he told, the volume of funding for anti-tuberculosis activities is 79 percent at the expense of the state and 21 percent — at the expense of donor organizations, mainly the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Abdullaat Kadyrov noted that the cost of the five-year national anti-tuberculosis program is 5.7 billion soms.

«In 2023, at least 1,015 billion soms were allocated from the state budget, this year — 1,022 billion. Our state supports the anti-tuberculosis program very well, there is a high commitment, the amount of funding is growing from year to year. This means that we will gradually switch from donor funding to state funding,» he emphasized.

When asked whether the policy of U.S. President Donald Trump to reduce funding for programs abroad would affect the situation with tuberculosis in the Kyrgyz Republic, the head of the National Phthisiology Center replied that there was a large USAID project Cure Tuberculosis — 2, it was not closed.

«I spoke with the director of this project. We are lucky, the project remains. Initially, it was designed for five years with a funding volume of $24 million. I cannot say what the share of funding will be. USAID projects do not buy drugs or reagents, they are purchased mainly at the expense of the Global Fund,» he noted.

World Tuberculosis Day is observed every year on March 24 at the initiative of the WHO.
link: https://24.kg/english/323720/
views: 72
Print
Related
Tuberculosis incidence and mortality rates in Kyrgyzstan continue to decline
More than 5,000 new cases of tuberculosis registered in Kyrgyzstan every year
15 children diagnosed with tuberculosis in Issyk-Kul school
Health Ministry proposes to isolate tuberculosis patients refusing treatment
Schoolgirl diagnosed with tuberculosis in Mailuu-Suu
Tuberculosis detected in 107 people for two months in Bishkek
Tuberculosis detected among students in Bishkek school No. 67
Tuberculosis incidence decreases in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to receive $27 million from Global Fund to treat tuberculosis
Kyrgyzstan needs up to 500 million soms per year to treat tuberculosis and HIV
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase exports of agricultural products to China Kyrgyzstan plans to increase exports of agricultural products to China
Sharp weather change expected in Kyrgyzstan Sharp weather change expected in Kyrgyzstan
Prosecutor of Alamedin district detained while taking bribe Prosecutor of Alamedin district detained while taking bribe
UN concerned about pressure on media in Kyrgyzstan UN concerned about pressure on media in Kyrgyzstan
24 March, Monday
15:01
Kyrgyzstan needs donor help to fight tuberculosis Kyrgyzstan needs donor help to fight tuberculosis
14:49
Seven artificial glaciers created in Batken region
14:34
Kubanychbek Bokontaev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Armenia
14:29
Tuberculosis incidence and mortality rates in Kyrgyzstan continue to decline
12:55
Section of Amir-Timur Street in Osh closed for repairs