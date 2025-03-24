Kyrgyzstan needs donor help to fight tuberculosis

Director of the National Phthisiology Center Abdullaat Kadyrov told at a press conference who finances anti-tuberculosis activities in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers’ Program Tuberculosis-VI for 2023-2026, he told, the volume of funding for anti-tuberculosis activities is 79 percent at the expense of the state and 21 percent — at the expense of donor organizations, mainly the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Abdullaat Kadyrov noted that the cost of the five-year national anti-tuberculosis program is 5.7 billion soms.

«In 2023, at least 1,015 billion soms were allocated from the state budget, this year — 1,022 billion. Our state supports the anti-tuberculosis program very well, there is a high commitment, the amount of funding is growing from year to year. This means that we will gradually switch from donor funding to state funding,» he emphasized.

When asked whether the policy of U.S. President Donald Trump to reduce funding for programs abroad would affect the situation with tuberculosis in the Kyrgyz Republic, the head of the National Phthisiology Center replied that there was a large USAID project Cure Tuberculosis — 2, it was not closed.

«I spoke with the director of this project. We are lucky, the project remains. Initially, it was designed for five years with a funding volume of $24 million. I cannot say what the share of funding will be. USAID projects do not buy drugs or reagents, they are purchased mainly at the expense of the Global Fund,» he noted.

World Tuberculosis Day is observed every year on March 24 at the initiative of the WHO.