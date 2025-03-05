15 children diagnosed with tuberculosis in Issyk-Kul school

Fifteen children in a school in Issyk-Kul region have been diagnosed with tuberculosis since the beginning of the year. MP Kamila Talieva reported during a session of the Parliament.

Parents say that students of Chyntemir Osmonov school in Kurbu village, Ak-Suu district, contract tuberculosis every year and undergo treatment at a sanatorium in Cholpon-Ata.

«Last year, 5–6 children were diagnosed with tuberculosis. This year, 15 students are undergoing treatment. The school is unsuitable for classes — it’s damp, the floors are rotten, and the building is in critical condition,» Talieva said.

She added that the Ministry of Education does not have time to supervise preschool institutions, schools and universities. In this regard, the MP supported the speaker’s proposal that the ministry should be divided into two departments.

Recall, at the third People’s Kurultai, the Speaker of Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu stated that in 2025 the Ministry of Education would be divided into the Ministry of Education (responsible for kindergartens and schools), and the Ministry of Higher Education and Science (responsible for higher education institutions and research institutions).

However, Education Minister Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva believes that the ongoing systemic transformation within the ministry will make such a split ineffective at this time.