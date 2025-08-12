12:28
Kyrgyzstan approves procedure for isolating TB patients refusing treatment

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a new procedure for isolating individuals who refuse to undergo tuberculosis treatment.

The decision aims to ensure the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population and prevent the spread of the disease in the country.

The document, developed in accordance with the Healthcare Law, sets out clear rules for isolation of patients with active tuberculosis who decline prescribed treatment. It specifies the conditions and locations for isolation — specialized medical facilities or isolation units that provide monitoring and patient care.

Implementation will be funded from the budget allocated to the Ministry of Health for the respective years.

The resolution will take effect in 10 days.
