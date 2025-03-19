More than 5,000 new cases of tuberculosis registered in Kyrgyzstan every year

Tuberculosis remains one of the most dangerous diseases in Kyrgyzstan — more than 5,000 new cases are registered every year. Family doctor of polyclinic No. 10 Aidai Abyshkaeva told on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to her, tuberculosis mainly affects the lungs, lymph nodes, blood vessels, and bones. It can occur in acute or chronic forms.

«Once a year, citizens are sent for fluorography for early detection. The main thing you need to know is that tuberculosis is curable, and treatment is free. But you need to complete the full course to avoid irreversible processes,» Aidai Abyshkaeva said.

She noted that some parents refuse the tuberculosis vaccination, which is carried out in maternity hospitals.

«The vaccine protects the child from infection. Even if they get infected with tuberculosis, they will have a mild form of it. The vaccination is given to the newborn on the second day of stay in the maternity hospital. If there are contraindications, for example, the child was born with some congenital malformation, then the vaccination is carried out after discharge from the maternity hospital. This is the only measure of specific prevention of tuberculosis. An unvaccinated child, when meeting a tuberculosis patient, can get a severe form of the disease,» the doctor warned.

The World Tuberculosis Day is celebrated at the initiative of the WHO every year on March 24. In this regard, in March, Family Medicine Centers hold a month’s campaign to raise awareness about this disease.