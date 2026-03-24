Kyrgyzstan introduces new methods for diagnosing tuberculosis in children

Kyrgyzstan is introducing new methods for diagnosing tuberculosis (TB) in children, using urine and stool samples. Deputy Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Gulbara Ishenapysova announced at a press conference.

According to her, the introduction of new technologies and methodologies is particularly important for specialists.

«It is gratifying that 96 percent of TB cases are diagnosed using molecular genetic methods,» Gulbara Ishenapysova said. «TB prevention remains a key measure. According to the immunization schedule, 96 percent of children in the country are vaccinated against tuberculous meningitis. However, this figure is declining. In some regions, BCG vaccination rates are only 90 percent. Therefore, I would like to urge parents to pay attention: TB vaccination is extremely necessary and important.»

She added that the funding needs for anti-tuberculosis drugs are fully covered by both donors and the republican budget.

Preparations are currently underway to submit an application for a new grant cycle of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.