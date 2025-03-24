New TB vaccine to appear in the world

The global goal is to eliminate tuberculosis by 2030, with new innovative methods being developed for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Abdullaat Kadyrov, Director of the National Phthisiology Center told at a press conference.

According to him, the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to introduce a new TB vaccine this year or next, offering 70-80 percent protection.

«Currently, children receive the BCG vaccine, but it does not guarantee full immunity. A child may still contract TB, though in a mild, uncomplicated form. To prevent tuberculosis in Kyrgyzstan, we prescribed a six-month course of treatment to children in contact with it. With the financial and technical support of USAID, we received a new method of preventive treatment consisting of two drugs. We have implemented it, and children are already receiving treatment for three months only 12 times (once a week). Very high efficiency has been proven,» Abdullaat Kadyrov said.

He added that in terms of diagnostics, WHO recommends targeted sequencing.

Related news More than 5,000 new cases of tuberculosis registered in Kyrgyzstan every year

«Using this method, we simultaneously determine the presence of mutations in genes and the spectrum of drug susceptibility. Previously, we did a culture, received the result in 1-1.5 months, and with the help of targeted sequencing, the results are known within 5-7 days. To date, we use about 15 drugs in the country. Sometimes it happens that we prescribe treatment blindly, but as we receive the results of the drug susceptibility test, we adjust the treatment,» the head of the National Center explained.

He emphasized that WHO recommends innovative methods, and the Kyrgyz Republic uses them to achieve the goal of eliminating tuberculosis by 2030.

«Medical professionals alone cannot solve this issue. That’s why we involve other ministries, civil society, and students, conducting awareness sessions, meetings, and even children’s drawing contests. Through collective efforts, I am confident we will defeat tuberculosis,» Kadyrov concluded.

World Tuberculosis Day is observed annually on March 24 at the initiative of WHO.