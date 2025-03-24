23:32
USD 86.69
EUR 94.00
RUB 1.03
English

New TB vaccine to appear in the world

The global goal is to eliminate tuberculosis by 2030, with new innovative methods being developed for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Abdullaat Kadyrov, Director of the National Phthisiology Center told at a press conference.

According to him, the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to introduce a new TB vaccine this year or next, offering 70-80 percent protection.

«Currently, children receive the BCG vaccine, but it does not guarantee full immunity. A child may still contract TB, though in a mild, uncomplicated form. To prevent tuberculosis in Kyrgyzstan, we prescribed a six-month course of treatment to children in contact with it. With the financial and technical support of USAID, we received a new method of preventive treatment consisting of two drugs. We have implemented it, and children are already receiving treatment for three months only 12 times (once a week). Very high efficiency has been proven,» Abdullaat Kadyrov said.

He added that in terms of diagnostics, WHO recommends targeted sequencing.

Related news
More than 5,000 new cases of tuberculosis registered in Kyrgyzstan every year
«Using this method, we simultaneously determine the presence of mutations in genes and the spectrum of drug susceptibility. Previously, we did a culture, received the result in 1-1.5 months, and with the help of targeted sequencing, the results are known within 5-7 days. To date, we use about 15 drugs in the country. Sometimes it happens that we prescribe treatment blindly, but as we receive the results of the drug susceptibility test, we adjust the treatment,» the head of the National Center explained.

He emphasized that WHO recommends innovative methods, and the Kyrgyz Republic uses them to achieve the goal of eliminating tuberculosis by 2030.

«Medical professionals alone cannot solve this issue. That’s why we involve other ministries, civil society, and students, conducting awareness sessions, meetings, and even children’s drawing contests. Through collective efforts, I am confident we will defeat tuberculosis,» Kadyrov concluded.

World Tuberculosis Day is observed annually on March 24 at the initiative of WHO.
link: https://24.kg/english/323731/
views: 281
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan needs donor help to fight tuberculosis
Tuberculosis incidence and mortality rates in Kyrgyzstan continue to decline
More than 5,000 new cases of tuberculosis registered in Kyrgyzstan every year
15 children diagnosed with tuberculosis in Issyk-Kul school
Health Ministry proposes to isolate tuberculosis patients refusing treatment
Influenza vaccine to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan by the end of September
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives vehicles for transportation of vaccines
Schoolgirl diagnosed with tuberculosis in Mailuu-Suu
Tuberculosis detected in 107 people for two months in Bishkek
Tuberculosis detected among students in Bishkek school No. 67
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase exports of agricultural products to China Kyrgyzstan plans to increase exports of agricultural products to China
Sharp weather change expected in Kyrgyzstan Sharp weather change expected in Kyrgyzstan
UN concerned about pressure on media in Kyrgyzstan UN concerned about pressure on media in Kyrgyzstan
Prosecutor of Alamedin district detained while taking bribe Prosecutor of Alamedin district detained while taking bribe
24 March, Monday
17:55
Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzsta...
17:45
Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry fired
17:42
Several streets in Bishkek to be closed for reconstruction from March 25
17:36
First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed
17:18
Some Bishkek streets to be closed due to Kyrgyzstan vs Qatar match on March 25