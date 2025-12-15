15:50
USD 87.45
EUR 102.55
RUB 1.10
English

Math teacher in Bishkek school diagnosed with tuberculosis

A mathematics teacher at Bishkek school No. 37 was diagnosed with open-form tuberculosis, parents reported to 24.kg news agency.

The school has not been closed, they said.

The school principal, Dinara Atantaeva, commented the situation: «Following the directive of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Center, thorough disinfection was carried out after this case was identified. Priority was given to classrooms where the infected staff member worked — desks, light switches, windowsills, and panels were disinfected — followed by other classrooms, the teachers’ room, and common areas such as corridors and stairways. Regular ventilation is being conducted, including morning and mid-shift airing for 10–15 minutes, as well as ultraviolet treatment.»

She added that the infected teacher, like all staff, underwent annual medical check-ups.

A parent meeting was held at the school with participation from the Center’s staff, a phthisiatrician from Family Medicine Center No. 6, and other responsible officials. The phthisiatrician gave information about tuberculosis and outlined the medical monitoring plan for children who had contact with the teacher.

According to the directive, students from four seventh-grade classes and two eighth-grade classes who had contact with the teacher will undergo the Mantoux test and X-ray examinations. They will remain under the supervision of a phthisiatrician for two years.

Staff of the Center emphasized that other students are not affected, and there is no need to close the school. Medical professionals noted that tuberculosis is a social disease that can affect anyone — rich or poor, teacher or doctor.

«Unfortunately, annual preventive examinations sometimes reveal cases, and recently similar cases have occurred in several other schools in Oktyabrsky district, among both students and teachers. Appropriate preventive and anti-epidemic measures are being taken to combat this disease. Tuberculosis is treatable, but it requires time,» the medical staff told parents.
link: https://24.kg/english/354653/
views: 89
Print
Related
Tuberculosis incidence slightly decreases, but mortality rises in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan approves procedure for isolating TB patients refusing treatment
New TB vaccine to appear in the world
Kyrgyzstan needs donor help to fight tuberculosis
Tuberculosis incidence and mortality rates in Kyrgyzstan continue to decline
More than 5,000 new cases of tuberculosis registered in Kyrgyzstan every year
15 children diagnosed with tuberculosis in Issyk-Kul school
Health Ministry proposes to isolate tuberculosis patients refusing treatment
Schoolgirl diagnosed with tuberculosis in Mailuu-Suu
Tuberculosis detected in 107 people for two months in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector
EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat
Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months
15 December, Monday
15:46
Transition to 12-year schooling: UNICEF to help improve teaching quality in KR Transition to 12-year schooling: UNICEF to help improve...
15:33
Ministry of Internal Affairs: Suspect detained for inciting mass riots
15:26
Math teacher in Bishkek school diagnosed with tuberculosis
15:10
EAEU customs authorities aim to reduce border checks to 10 minutes
15:04
Only about 9,000 people officially employed in Kyrgyzstan's garment industry