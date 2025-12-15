Math teacher in Bishkek school diagnosed with tuberculosis

A mathematics teacher at Bishkek school No. 37 was diagnosed with open-form tuberculosis, parents reported to 24.kg news agency.

The school has not been closed, they said.

The school principal, Dinara Atantaeva, commented the situation: «Following the directive of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Center, thorough disinfection was carried out after this case was identified. Priority was given to classrooms where the infected staff member worked — desks, light switches, windowsills, and panels were disinfected — followed by other classrooms, the teachers’ room, and common areas such as corridors and stairways. Regular ventilation is being conducted, including morning and mid-shift airing for 10–15 minutes, as well as ultraviolet treatment.»

She added that the infected teacher, like all staff, underwent annual medical check-ups.

A parent meeting was held at the school with participation from the Center’s staff, a phthisiatrician from Family Medicine Center No. 6, and other responsible officials. The phthisiatrician gave information about tuberculosis and outlined the medical monitoring plan for children who had contact with the teacher.

According to the directive, students from four seventh-grade classes and two eighth-grade classes who had contact with the teacher will undergo the Mantoux test and X-ray examinations. They will remain under the supervision of a phthisiatrician for two years.

Staff of the Center emphasized that other students are not affected, and there is no need to close the school. Medical professionals noted that tuberculosis is a social disease that can affect anyone — rich or poor, teacher or doctor.

«Unfortunately, annual preventive examinations sometimes reveal cases, and recently similar cases have occurred in several other schools in Oktyabrsky district, among both students and teachers. Appropriate preventive and anti-epidemic measures are being taken to combat this disease. Tuberculosis is treatable, but it requires time,» the medical staff told parents.