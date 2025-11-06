Tuberculosis incidence slightly decreases, but mortality rises in Kyrgyzstan

In 2024, a total of 3,583 new tuberculosis cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan, including 66 cases within the State Penitentiary System. Materials of the Electronic Healthcare Center say.

The review indicates that the incidence rate slightly decreased by 5.9 percent, reaching 49.6 per 100,000 people.

At the same time, the mortality rate from tuberculosis in the country slightly increased, amounting to 2.8 per 100,000 people.

Earlier it was reported that almost one in three people worldwide carries the tuberculosis bacterium, but the human immune system usually prevents it from developing. Only 5–10 percent of those infected may develop the disease during their lifetime.