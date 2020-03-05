Police detain another woman for attack on employees of Parliament

The Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek identified two participants of the rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov, who attacked employees of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Related news One of organizers of rally in support of Japarov worked as judge

One of the attackers — 45-year-old N.Ch.- was detained yesterday.

Another woman, 53-year-old A.B., was also notified of suspicion of rioting. Both women were placed in a temporary detention facility for 48 hours.