Police detain another woman for attack on employees of Parliament

The Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek identified two participants of the rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov, who attacked employees of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

One of the attackers — 45-year-old N.Ch.- was detained yesterday.

Another woman, 53-year-old A.B., was also notified of suspicion of rioting. Both women were placed in a temporary detention facility for 48 hours.

A rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov was held in Bishkek on March 2. After the protesters declared an ultimatum to the authorities and went to the building of the Parliament, the police began their dispersal. Later, a video appeared on social media, where several women attacked employees of the Parliament and demanded explanations from them why the political prisoner was not released.
