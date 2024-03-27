11:45
USD 89.51
EUR 97.12
RUB 0.97
English

Sadyr Japarov congratulates national football team on their victory

On March 26, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov attended a football match between the national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Chinese Taipei at the capital’s stadium named after Dolon Omurzakov. The press service of the head of state reported.

The match took place as part of the qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

The Kyrgyzstan’s team won with a score 5:1. More than 13,000 fans came to support the football players.

After the end of the game, Sadyr Japarov visited the locker room of the football team to personally congratulate the players on their victory.

The President highly appreciated the level of training of the players, the work of the coaching staff and expressed gratitude for the positive emotions given to the fans.

The head of state wished that the country’s national team would continue to achieve success in international competitions, and the state, in turn, would provide full support to the athletes.

On March 21, the national team of Kyrgyzstan has already played against the Chinese Taipei team in the city of Kaohsiung (PRC). Then the match ended with a score 2:0 in favor of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/289970/
views: 112
Print
Related
World Cup Qualification: Football players from Kyrgyzstan defeat Chinese Taipei
Kyrgyzstan - Chinese Taipei match: Two Bishkek streets to be closed from 2 pm
President Sadyr Japarov signs decree on football development for 2024-2034
Kyrgyzstan - Chinese Taipei match: 2,500 police officers to ensure order
Kamchybek Tashiev discusses football development in country with FIFA guests
President about religion and Ulemas: One should draw on national traditions
Singer makes video about friendship between President and SCNS Chairman
President expresses condolences to head coach of national football team
Sadyr Japarov visits Central Mosque in Bishkek and holds ooz achar
Sadyr Japarov comments on rumors about possible rallies in country
Popular
Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: Details about suspects reported
Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project
Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats
27 March, Wednesday
11:24
16 fires extinguished in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 16 fires extinguished in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:14
UN Security Council adopts resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza
10:58
Sadyr Japarov congratulates national football team on their victory
10:49
40 citizens of Kyrgyzstan were denied entry into Russia - Foreign Ministry
10:30
Detention of Matraimovs: Details of arrest reported