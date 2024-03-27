Sadyr Japarov congratulates national football team on their victory

On March 26, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov attended a football match between the national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Chinese Taipei at the capital’s stadium named after Dolon Omurzakov. The press service of the head of state reported.

The match took place as part of the qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

The Kyrgyzstan’s team won with a score 5:1. More than 13,000 fans came to support the football players.

After the end of the game, Sadyr Japarov visited the locker room of the football team to personally congratulate the players on their victory.

The President highly appreciated the level of training of the players, the work of the coaching staff and expressed gratitude for the positive emotions given to the fans.

The head of state wished that the country’s national team would continue to achieve success in international competitions, and the state, in turn, would provide full support to the athletes.

On March 21, the national team of Kyrgyzstan has already played against the Chinese Taipei team in the city of Kaohsiung (PRC). Then the match ended with a score 2:0 in favor of Kyrgyzstan.