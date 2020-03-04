Japarov’s supporters to be held accountable for attack on Parliament employees

Fact of the attack of protesters supporting Sadyr Japarov on employees of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan was registered. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

It is specified that the criminal case was instituted under the article «Petty Hooliganism.»

«Active search and investigative measures are being conducted within this pre-trial proceedings,» the police department said.

Recall, on March 2, protesters in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov came to the building of the Parliament. Near the checkpoint, they attacked its employees and demanded from them explanations why the political prisoner was not released. A video of the attack was posted on Bespredel KG.